Case of Khankendi attack suspect referred to Ganja court

The case against Karen Avanesyan, accused of carrying out a terrorist attack and other serious crimes in Khankendi, has been sent to court, the General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan reported.

Avanesyan, a 58-year-old Armenian native of Khankendi, is accused of planning a terrorist act on September 14, opening fire on police officers and detonating hand grenades, resulting in injuries to three officers. Authorities say he illegally acquired and stored an AKM rifle and explosives left from previous armed groups in the city, News.Az reports, citing local media.

On the day of the attack, Avanesyan reportedly armed himself, occupied a vacant building, and opened fire on approaching police before throwing grenades. The officers were evacuated and received timely medical care, saving their lives. He was later detained after resisting arrest.

Avanesyan faces multiple charges under Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code, including attempted murder of law enforcement officers, committing a terrorist act with firearms, illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, and resisting authorities with violence.

The court in Khankendi ordered that Avanesyan remain in custody. The case has now been forwarded to the Ganja Court for Serious Crimes for trial.

News.Az