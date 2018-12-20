Caspian Business Award 2018 prize awarding takes place

+ ↺ − 16 px

A New Year reception and the international Caspian Business Award 2018 prize presentation ceremony took place at Hyatt Regency Baku / Hyatt Hall on December 20, AzerTag reports.

Addressing the ceremony, First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev said that awards are given at the end of the year to companies and top-managers most actively engaged in production and social areas of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic region states. The awards cover many economic sectors such as oil and gas, transportation, telecommunication and IT technologies, financial-credit system, Media, etc.

The nominees were determined through the poll held among top and medium-level managers of companies in more than 50 countries of the world, Telman Aliyev added. Heads of state institutions, ministries, Milli Majlis members, representatives of diplomatic and international missions accredited in Azerbaijan, member companies of the Caspian European Club participated in the reception.

It is noteworthy that SOCAR Azneft, SOCAR Petroleum CJSC, Meqa Sığorta OJSC and AzInTelekom LLC are the sponsors of the Caspian Business Award 2018 ceremony.

The Caspian European Club, which brings together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations from 70 countries around the world, was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies working in the Caspian-Black Sea region and with the active involvement of the Caspian Energy International Media Group.

The “Caspian Business Award 2018” winners in the nominated categories:

SOCAR Azneft PU – Oil and Gas Production Union of the Year; SOCAR Petroleum CJSC – Company of the Year, applying the latest scientific and technological achievements; “Meqa Sığorta” OJSC – Insurance Company of the Year in the field of Qualitative Services and Sustainable Development; Smart Systems Technology LLC – Company of the Year in terms of application of innovations in the field of telecommunications and TV Broadcasting; Worleyparsons Europe Ltd (the branch office for Azerbaijan) – Company of the Year for contributing to BP’s projects in terms of engineering, procurement and construction management in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey; AzeriCard LLC – Company of the Year for increasing the use of advanced technologies and international experience in the electronic payment environment; ZİRAATBANK Azerbaijan - Bank of the year; “Qala Həyat” Insurance Company – For contributing to the insurance development; Alliance Assist Group LLC – Company of the Year in the field of medical service and health tourism; State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service) and SINAM LLC - Project of the year - “ASAN Viza”; ASE Express & OCS, DSV – Logistics Company of the Year; Azlegal Consultancy International Services (ALCIS) – Company of the Year for quality services meeting international standards, and customer satisfaction; Bon Accord Engineering Supplies (Caspian) Ltd – Leading regional supplier of pipeline equipment; “Lezzet Food Industry” LLC – Company of the Year for introducing modern technologies in the food industry of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the region of Azerbaijan with the highest investments made in 2018; “AzInTelekom” LLC - The most progressive IT Company of the year; Aztelekom PU – Company of the Year in terms of provision of qualitative telecommunication services; Baktelecom LLC – Brand of the Year in the field of telecommunication services; R.I.S.K - Company of the Year in innovative software production and export; Lenovo - The fastest-growing IT vendor of the Year in Azerbaijan; Times Consulting – Effective advertising agency of the year; Debet Uniform – Qualitative product and customer satisfaction; “Yagmur-2” LLC – Company of the Year for applying modern irrigation systems in agriculture; Prosys LLC - Company of the Year in the field of software products and ICT projects implemented in the public bodies; AsProf Group of Company - Dynamically developing company of the Year; ITECA CASPIAN LLC - Exhibition company of the year.

News.Az

News.Az