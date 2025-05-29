Caspian nations may hold environmental ministers’ meeting this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

A high-level meeting of environmental ministers from Caspian Sea littoral states may take place in 2025, according to Mukhtar Babayev, the Azerbaijani President’s representative on climate issues.

He noted that the exact time of the meeting has not yet been determined.

Mukhtar Babayev added that another meeting of the working group within the Tehran Convention on Monitoring and Assessment of Pollution in the Caspian Sea is planned.

