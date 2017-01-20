Caspian Sea legal status to be discussed in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The agenda of the working group includes continuation of discussions on the still uncoordinated issues regarding the draft convention, Khalafov said.

The Ad Hoc working group, tasked to develop a convention on the Caspian Sea’s legal status, will hold its next meeting in Baku in late January, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told reporters in Baku Jan. 20, APA reported.

Khalafov noted that preparation for the next session of foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states will also be discussed during the meeting, along with the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

“Preparations for the next session of foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states and the 2017 Caspian summit will also be discussed,” he added.

