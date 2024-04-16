Caspian Sea water desalination project is underway - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the ground-breaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the Shirvan irrigation canal in the Hajigabul district President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev touched upon water desalination of the Caspian Sea.

“I should also mention another project. Work on this project is underway. This is the Caspian Sea water desalination project. After this project has been implemented, we will use the water of the Caspian Sea for both irrigation and drinking. Several countries of the world have ample experience in the field of desalination, and we also have a large water basin such as the Caspian Sea. Of course, we will use this opportunity,” the Azerbaijani leader underlined.

News.Az