Casual interview with Elmar Mammadyarov at Dubai airport - EXCLUSIVE

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oxu.Az employee found out that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, was passing through transit area at the Dubai airport while being on his official visit from Sweden to Ethiopia. Taking advantage of the moment, our employee on the spot asked the Minister a couple of questions. To the honor of Elmar Mammadyarov, he, being tired of a long flight, answered our questions. News.Az reprints the interview from Oxu.Az.

You return after your official visit to Sweden. What can you say about the visit?

As you know, Sweden is one of the member countries of the European Union and the OSCE Minsk Group. On the eve of the Brussels summit of the Eastern Partnership countries, it is useful to hold such discussions and consultations with member countries. At the same time, Sweden is one of the member countries of the OSCE Minsk Group and, like all members of the Minsk Group, it must support and contribute to the supremacy of norms and principles of international law, a just settlement of the conflict on the basis of the resolutions of the Helsinki Final Act and the Council security of the United Nations, the restoration of the grossly violated rights of Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons expelled from their native lands, including their return to their homes. Last year, the Swedish minister was on an official visit in Azerbaijan.

Sweden does not show much activity in this conflict. Although this country defines the protection of human rights as one of the fundamental principles of its foreign policy, it practically does nothing to protect the rights of Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons. What can you say about this?

During the meetings, it was again reported to the Swedish side that as a result of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, the rights of more than a million refugees and internally displaced persons who were subjected to ethnic cleansing in their native land were fundamentally violated and they were deprived of the right to live as stipulated in the World Convention human rights. I regret to note that Sweden, which positions itself as the herald of human rights, demonstrates double standards on this issue. Showing indifference to the gross and mass violation of more than a million people and biased about this issue, this country does not correspond to the status of a human rights defender. As for the selective approach, I once again reminded the Swedish side of the decision on the case of the European Court of Human Rights in the case of Chyragov and others against Armenia. On the other hand, Sweden defined the equality of women, the protection of human rights, as a priority of foreign policy. Azerbaijan is an exemplary state in such issues as the protection of women's rights and the increasing role of women in society. In the practice of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in our country, women were granted voting right in 1918, that happened earlier than in most European countries, including Sweden. We believe that if Sweden attaches importance to human rights, it should also pay due attention to the issue of rights to women and girls from among Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs, including 2-year-old Zakhra and her grandmother who were brutally killed as a result of firing of Armenian Armed Forces on the line contact July 4.

What can you tell us about the visit to Ethiopia?

Watch the press, the official MFA website and profiles in social networks for more information. We have planned fruitful and numerous meetings with the Ethiopian side and representatives of the African Union.

Don't you get tired of endless flights?

This is our job.

News.Az

News.Az