Caught on camera: 2 women killed by Farakka Express at Bihar station - VIDEO

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Two women were killed after being struck by a speeding train at Bakhtiyarpur Railway Station in India’s Bihar, authorities said, as an investigation into the incident got underway.

The accident occurred on May 4 when the victims attempted to cross the tracks and climb onto the platform. According to reports, bystanders tried to assist them, but were unable to pull them to safety before the train arrived, News.Az reports, citing Free Press Journal.

Officials said the train involved was the Farakka Express, which was passing through the station at high speed at the time of the incident.

Railway operations at the station were briefly suspended following the accident, before services resumed after the tracks were cleared.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of the victims. The Government Railway Police has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The tragedy has raised renewed concerns about railway safety and the risks associated with crossing tracks at busy stations.

News.Az