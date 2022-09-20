Cavusoglu, Blinken discuss normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken discussed the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, said a spokesman for the United States Department of State Ned Price, News.az reports.

He noted that Blinken and foreign affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the tension in the region and the state secretary noted that the United States continues its activity to ease the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia and help long-term regulation of the issue.

News.Az