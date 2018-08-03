CBA posts increase in its foreign exchange reserves
Currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $ 5.546.7 million as of August 1.
Report was told in the Bank that it is $ 34 million or 0.6% more compared to July 1.
CBA's foreign exchange reserves increased by $ 212.1 million or by 4% compared to the beginning of the year and in the last year by $ 513,6 mln. or 10.2 %.
