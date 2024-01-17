CEC pays special importance to Independent Media Center’s activities: Chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

All the conditions have been created at the Independent Media Center to ensure transparency in all the post-election processes, so that representatives, who arrive in Azerbaijan, as well as election stakeholders can hold press conferences anytime, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov told journalists regarding the snap presidential election, News.Az reports.

"We, as the Central Election Commission, have tried to participate in these processes, and take adequate measures within our mandate in case of any issues," Panahov underlined. He noted that the CEC attaches special importance to the activities of the Independent Media Center.

"You know that without media coverage, it is impossible to inform the world community about any nationwide process,” the CEC Chairman added.

News.Az