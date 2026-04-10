Ryanair flight with 189 passengers lands safely in Charleroi after flap failure

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According to airport spokesperson Nathalie Pierard, the flight — operated by a Boeing 737 and registered EI-GXK — was arriving from Bergamo, Italy when the crew reported a problem with the rear wing flaps.

“Shortly before landing, around 10:30 local time, the pilot informed us of an issue with the flaps. In line with standard safety procedures, we temporarily suspended landings to allow the aircraft to land safely,” Pierard said, News.Az reports, citing Aviation24.

The aircraft, carrying 189 passengers, landed without further incident. Emergency services were deployed as a precaution and met the aircraft upon arrival. It was then escorted to its designated stand on the apron.

Air traffic at Charleroi was disrupted for approximately 30 minutes. Operations resumed around 11:00, although some delays persisted shortly afterwards. “The delays should gradually be resolved,” Pierard added.

The aircraft will now undergo a technical inspection to determine the cause of the reported flap issue.

News.Az