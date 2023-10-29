Centenary of Republic of Türkiye celebrated in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku hosted an official reception marking the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, News.Az reports.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye were played at the event organized by the Turkish Embassy in Baku.

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Milli Majlis deputy speakers and members, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, state and government officials, foreign ambassadors to Azerbaijan and public representatives took part in the event.

The participants watched the video address of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the national holiday of his country.

Congratulating the participants on the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said that Türkiye, which stands by the oppressed and those whose rights have been trampled on, has become stronger in the past period and turned into a symbol of stability and security on the international arena.

The ambassador said that Türkiye supports brotherly Azerbaijan in the restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated territories, as well as in the construction of infrastructure, as it did in the 44-day Patriotic War.

Addressing the event, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova conveyed sincere congratulations and best wishes of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye.

"Türkiye, the country which has built up its policy based on the fundamental principles such as secularism, democracy and nationalism, has achieved great strides over the past 20 years under the leadership of the great politician and statesman, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan."

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed her confidence that "The Century of Türkiye" concept would bring greater achievements to Türkiye in the new century.

The speaker noted that Türkiye stands by Azerbaijan in the restoration and reconstruction works in Karabakh and East Zangezur, which were devastated by vandals during the 30 years of occupation, as well as in all other matters. "I am convinced that the unity and equality of Azerbaijan and Türkiye will bring new successes to our peoples in the coming years," Sahiba Gafarova emphasized.

The event continued with a concert program.

News.Az