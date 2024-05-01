Yandex metrika counter

Central Bank of Azerbaijan forecasts GDP growth in 2024

Central Bank of Azerbaijan forecasts GDP growth in 2024

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) predicts the growth rate of the gross domestic product (GDP) in Azerbaijan at 3.5–4% this year, Taleh Kazimov, Chairman of the CBA’s Board, said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a press conference, Kazimov noted that economic growth is expected to be 3% next year.

He added that the growth in non-oil GDP in 2024 is forecast at 5.5%, and in 2025 at 5-6%.


