Central Bank of Azerbaijan forecasts GDP growth in 2024
- 01 May 2024 04:26
- Economics
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) predicts the growth rate of the gross domestic product (GDP) in Azerbaijan at 3.5–4% this year, Taleh Kazimov, Chairman of the CBA’s Board, said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.
Speaking at a press conference, Kazimov noted that economic growth is expected to be 3% next year.
He added that the growth in non-oil GDP in 2024 is forecast at 5.5%, and in 2025 at 5-6%.