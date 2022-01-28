Yandex metrika counter

Central Bank of Azerbaijan forecasts growth in demand for foreign currency

The demand for foreign currency is expected in Azerbaijan in February 2022, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at a press conference on Friday, News.Az reports.

Rustamov pointed to the increase in the sale of foreign currency at Central Bank's auctions in January 2021.

"This is due to the increase in expenditures of the state budget last year and the issuance of a great volume of cash in circulation," he added.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

