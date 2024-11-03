Central Edinburgh sealed off after Serious pedestrian accident

Central Edinburgh's streets were cordoned off Saturday evening following a serious incident in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

A number of streets in the Cowgate were taped off and people in pubs were asked to leave the area, News.Az reports, citing BBC. Police Scotland later said on social media that they had responded to reports of a "serious road traffic collision" at about 19:30.A blue forensic tent was erected and a large number of police vehicles were called to the incident.Officers also put up sheets on the South Bridge to screen off the view of the Cowgate below.The cordons have now been lifted and a bunch of flowers was placed at the scene on Sunday morning.

