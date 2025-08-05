CFTC approves spot crypto trading on registered exchanges

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has announced that spot crypto asset contracts can now be traded on futures exchanges registered with the regulator — marking a major milestone for the digital assets industry.

In a statement on Monday, Acting Chairman Caroline Pham confirmed that the move aligns with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) ongoing “Project Crypto” and allows immediate trading of digital assets at the federal level, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“This is a significant development, not just for the U.S. but for global markets,” said Saad Ahmed, Head of Asia Pacific at Gemini. “It brings crypto closer to the structure and standards of traditional markets, paving the way for greater institutional participation.”

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has accelerated efforts to clarify and modernize crypto regulations. The GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act have introduced clearer frameworks, while a presidentially mandated crypto working group has begun drafting proposals for new industry rules.

In parallel, SEC Chair Paul Atkins has launched several initiatives, including:

Developing clearer guidelines to determine when a crypto token qualifies as a security

Proposing improved disclosure requirements and regulatory exemptions

This cooperative approach between the CFTC and SEC has been praised by industry leaders as a long-awaited shift toward tailored regulation.

“Moves like this help establish a broader range of assets beyond bitcoin and ethereum on U.S. platforms over the next 24 months,” noted Joseph Edwards, Head of Research at Enigma Securities.

The Trump administration’s regulatory strategy marks a departure from the stricter stance taken under former President Joe Biden, whose team aggressively pursued crypto exchanges such as Coinbase and Binance for alleged non-compliance. Many of those lawsuits have since been dropped.

“It’s a step in the right direction — balancing innovation and oversight,” said Stefan Erasmus, a leading blockchain strategist.

As of Tuesday, Bitcoin traded at $114,077.05, down 0.68% on the day but still up over 20% since the start of the year.

News.Az