Chair of Georgian Parliament’s committee visits Milli Majlis

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has today met with Chair of the Sector Economy and Economic Policy Committee of the Parliament of Georgia David Songulashvili in Baku.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the development of relations between the two friendly countries of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova pointed out that the Georgian and Azerbaijani people share common cultural values, noting that the two countries have peacefully lived together in conditions of friendship and good neighborliness, and that the relations between the countries are based on this solid foundation.

The parties underscored that relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia have developed into a strategic partnership and are continuously evolving. They emphasized that the dynamics of the reciprocal visits of the country's leaders proves how much importance they attach to these relations.

Noting that inter-parliamentary relations are one of the important components of bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, Sahiba Gafarova drew attention to the establishment of very effective cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies.

David Songulashvili conveyed his congratulations on the successful conduct of snap presidential election in Azerbaijan across the country’s entire sovereign territory.

The parties criticized the double standards existing in a number of international organizations in the West, as well as exchanged views on other issues of mutual concern.

News.Az