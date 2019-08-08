Chairman, board members appointed at Azerbaijani Innovation Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

A chairman and board members of the Innovation Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies have been appointed upon the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the ministry told Trend on Aug. 8.

Tural Karimli has been appointed Chairman of the Board of the Innovation Agency, and Fariz Guliyev and Ayan Karimova - members of the board.

Tural Karimli was born in 1981. He graduated with a Master's degree from the faculty of international law of the Caucasus University. He continued education at investment solutions and economics faculty as part of the public administration program at Harvard Kennedy School.

He led the ISRA Group of Companies in 2009-2017. He worked as director of the High-Tech Park at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies since January 2018.

Fariz Guliyev worked previously as a senior teacher at the Business School of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics, and Ayan Karimova worked as head of the project support and business development department of High Technology Park LLC.

News.Az

News.Az