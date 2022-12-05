Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will pay a visit to Moscow, the Russian Federation, to attend the 18th Muslims International Forum to be held on December 8-9, News.az reports.

Co-organized by the "International Muslims Forum" organization and the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia, the forum will feature discussions on important topics such as good neighborliness, mutual understanding between confessions and nations, and inter-communal relations.

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will address the international forum and hold meetings with influential religious figures.

The Caucasus Muslims Office Chairman will also meet with the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill to discuss the prospects for interreligious dialogue and cooperation between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Caucasus Muslims Office.

News.Az