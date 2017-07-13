Chairman of Central Bank of Azerbaijan meets his Swiss counterpart

Chairman of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov has met his Swiss counterpart Tomas Jordan.

Mr. Rustamov said the Swiss National Bank is one of the main partners of Azerbaijan in the field of institutional reforms, AzerTag reports. He also thanked the Swiss Bank for the large-scale technical aid programs, expressing hope that these bonds will further steadily develop.

Mr. Rustamov highlighted economic reforms, carried out in Azerbaijan, as well as participation of Central Bank in these processes.

Tomas Jordan emphasized their successful cooperation with Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

They exchanged views on prospects of cooperation between the two relevant bodies of both countries.

News.Az

