Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with Asian Development Bank vice-president

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has met with Vice-President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Wencai Zhang.

The chairman of the Supreme Assembly congratulated Wencai Zhang on the successful completion of the "Water Supply and Sanitation Investment Program" project implemented in Nakhchivan under a loan agreement signed between the government of Azerbaijan and ADB, AzerTag reports.

Vasif Talibov said that 350 kilometers of drinking water and 332 kilometers of sewerage networks were laid and 135,000 people were supplied with drinking water. Noting that the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is interested in developing relations with the Asian Development Bank, Vasif Talibov expressed his gratitude to the ADB vice-president for effective cooperation.

Wencai Zhang said ADB has been operating in Azerbaijan for about 20 years. The ADB vice-president highlighted various projects, including the drafting of ADB’s country partnership strategy for 2019-2023 for Azerbaijan.

Wencai Zhang said his visit to the Autonomous Republic opens up great opportunities for holding extensive discussions on the work done under this project and opportunities for future cooperation between ADB and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

