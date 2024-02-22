Chairman of Tajikistan’s Assembly of Representatives describes ensuring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity as vital event

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Ensuring its territorial integrity during the 44-day Patriotic War was a pivotal moment for Azerbaijan,” said Chairman of the Assembly of Representatives of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda as he met with Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova on the sidelines of the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, News.Az reports.

Sahiba Gafarova hailed the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan across various domains. She emphasized that reciprocal visits and meetings of the heads of state play a crucial role in deepening bonds between the two countries and peoples.

Gafarova also appreciated the participation of Tajik MPs as observers in the snap presidential election held for the first time across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including the liberated areas.

Chairman Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda expressed his interest in further developing relations with Azerbaijan, highlighting wide potential for enhancing cooperation between the two countries in political, economic and humanitarian spheres.

He commended Azerbaijan's hosting of the 14th Plenary Session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly and stressed the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation within the structure.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az