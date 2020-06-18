Chairman of Union of Russian Armenians condemns Pashinyan’s move against Tsarukyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Russia Ara Abrahamyan has made a Facebook post on the repression of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan against Gagik Tsarukyan.

In his post, Abrahamyan strongly condemned the attempt to politically flush Gagik Tsarukyan.

On behalf of the Union of Armenians of Russia, the chairman urged Pashinyan to put an end to such actions.

“You never thought that someday it would be different from what it was then? If so, why not then? If not, then why not once, or, better, never? Furthermore, at a time when the country’s is faced with the novel coronavirus, the economy is depressed from a recession and there is no money, but do you hold on to repression?”

“Gagik Tsarukyan! Do not harness the situation! If they offer to make peace - make peace and don't look a gift horse in the mouth. Better to be the last lion among hyenas than a titmouse in hedgehogs. Yes, it’s insulting and it’s not easy,” he said.

Abrahamyan also stressed that there is no need to forcefully condense non-violent rallies when the virus already rages through the country.

“The Union of Armenians of Russia is the oldest union of Russian Armenians. Thanks to my persistent effort, this union is unique for a long time. We believe that under Putin’s leadership we can all live together,” he concluded.

News.Az