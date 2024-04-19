+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairmanship of COP29 will bring Azerbaijan closer to its global goals, Minister of Energy Pərviz Şahbazov stated during his speech at the session on 'Closing the Gap in Energy Access and Transitioning to Carbon-Free Energy Systems' within the framework of the UN General Assembly's 'Resilience Week' in New York, News.Az reports.

"It was emphasized that the COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan will be a significant platform to expand international cooperation in a just, regulated, and equal energy transition, to enhance renewable energy and energy efficiency, and to accelerate the implementation of clean zero-emission energy systems.

Azerbaijan, considered a reliable pan-European supplier by the European Union, was noted to currently lead initiatives accelerating the transition to 'green energy', supporting the fight against climate change by joining the 'Global Methane Pledge' and establishing the 'Energy Efficiency Fund'. It was highlighted that renewable energy, responding to energy security, accessibility, and resilience, is identified as the main driving force in Azerbaijan's national development strategy until 2030, as set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, prioritizing the execution of 'clean environment' and 'green growth', thus strengthening our country's position in the energy supply as a new valuable source."

News.Az