Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina completes visit to Azerbaijan

Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović has ended her visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for Željka Cvijanović at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina was seen off by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

News.Az