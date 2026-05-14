Armenia eyes joint production of Indian Pinaka missile systems, report says

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Armenia is taking steps to deepen defence cooperation with India, including exploring the possibility of establishing local production lines for the Pinaka missile system and 155mm artillery ammunition, according to Indian Defence Research Wing (IDRW).

The outlet reported that the move would mark a shift from direct procurement towards long-term industrial cooperation, aimed at strengthening supply chain resilience and reducing dependence on external suppliers during crises, News.Az reports, citing News Armenia.

Citing sources, IDRW said discussions are under way on building production infrastructure in Armenia with the involvement of Indian defence companies.

The development follows Armenia’s decision to become the first international buyer of India’s Pinaka rocket artillery system. In 2022, Yerevan signed a deal worth around 2,000 crore rupees (approximately $265 million) for four Pinaka batteries, including Pinaka Mk-I rockets, upgraded Mk-I variants, and more advanced systems.

Following deliveries completed at the end of 2024, guided Pinaka rockets were reportedly introduced in early 2026, significantly enhancing Armenia’s artillery capabilities. The guided version, with a range of up to 75 kilometres, is equipped with navigation and control systems designed to improve strike precision against high-value targets.

According to IDRW, this brings Armenian artillery closer to modern precision systems such as the M142 HIMARS, whose effectiveness has been demonstrated in recent conflicts.

The report said Armenia’s interest in localised production reflects a broader strategic approach shaped by current security conditions. Establishing domestic production lines for missiles and 155mm artillery shells would help ensure sustained combat readiness amid prolonged operations and potential supply chain disruptions.

For India, the initiative is also seen as a significant step forward in its defence export strategy.

News.Az