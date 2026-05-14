Trump and Xi agree Strait of Hormuz must remain open as Middle East peace talks resume

Trump and Xi agree Strait of Hormuz must remain open as Middle East peace talks resume

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US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open, according to live updates from their ongoing diplomatic discussions, as regional tensions linked to Iran continue to affect global energy security.

The statement comes as Lebanon and Israel prepare to resume peace talks, with international mediators pushing for renewed dialogue aimed at reducing tensions in the region after months of instability, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

The discussions between Trump and Xi also focused on broader regional security issues, including trade and energy flows, amid concerns over disruptions to global oil supply routes passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

News.Az