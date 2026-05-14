Ministerial Meeting at WUF13 to review progress on New Urban Agenda

Ministerial Meeting at WUF13 to review progress on New Urban Agenda

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A Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda will be held as part of the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), scheduled to take place in Baku from 17 to 22 May 2026.

The meeting, chaired by Azerbaijan and set for 17 May, will bring together government representatives to assess progress in implementing the New Urban Agenda and discuss priorities for the next phase through 2036, News.Az reports.

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Held under the WUF13 theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities”, the discussions will focus on housing as a key driver of inclusion, resilience and sustainable urban development.

The event will provide countries with an opportunity to share experiences, identify implementation gaps and strengthen commitments ahead of the high level review of the New Urban Agenda at the United Nations General Assembly in 2026.

Participants are expected to discuss housing policies linked to social inclusion, poverty reduction, economic development and environmental sustainability, while reviewing national approaches and future priorities.

The programme will open with a high level dialogue involving representatives of the Government of Azerbaijan, UN Habitat and the wider United Nations system. Ministerial statements from member states will follow.

Three thematic panels will also be organized, focusing on housing for social inclusion and poverty reduction, urban prosperity and opportunities, and environmentally sustainable and resilient urban development.

According to the organizers, the meeting will conclude with a chair’s summary that will contribute to global reporting processes and WUF13 outcome documents, including the Baku Call to Action.

WUF13 is expected to serve as a global platform for dialogue and cooperation aimed at accelerating progress on sustainable urbanization.

News.Az