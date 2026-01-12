Chalamet wins first Golden Globe for ‘Marty Supreme’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Timothée Chalamet picked up his first Golden Globe on Sunday night, winning best actor in a musical or comedy for his performance in the sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme.

The 30-year-old accepted the award during the 83rd Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, marking a milestone in his career, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In his speech, Chalamet reflected on past years in which he left the ceremony without a win.

“My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up: always be grateful for what you have,” he told the audience. “It’s allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty-handed, my head held high… I’d be lying if I didn’t say those moments didn’t make this moment that much sweeter.”

Chalamet was one of the night’s standout winners as Hollywood’s awards season gets underway, with critics praising his performance and the film’s mix of comedy and sports drama.

