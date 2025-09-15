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Timothee Chalamet
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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have sent social media into an absolute frenzy after being spotted on an unexpected star-studded double date in Los Angeles, adding major fuel to ongoing romance rumors.18 May 2026-17:15
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Timothée Chalamet occupies a rare position in contemporary celebrity culture where a single candid photograph can dominate the news cycle.06 Feb 2026-11:49
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Actor Timothée Chalamet has become the subject of viral cheating rumours after being spotted in Paris with French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei, prompting speculation about his relationship with Kylie Jenner.05 Feb 2026-09:41
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From Timothée Chalamet dedicating his “Marty Supreme” award to his parents and girlfriend Kylie Jenner, to Jean Smart urging audiences to embrace kindness while accepting yet another accolade for “Hacks,” the 2026 Golden Globe Awards unfolded as an evening filled with emotion.12 Jan 2026-09:27
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Timothée Chalamet picked up his first Golden Globe on Sunday night, winning best actor in a musical or comedy for his performance in the sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme.12 Jan 2026-09:10
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Just weeks after completing Skydance Media’s takeover of Paramount, CEO David Ellison has wasted no time reshaping the storied studio into a bigger player in the global media landscape.15 Sep 2025-15:32
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