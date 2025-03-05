Champions League: English teams shine as Real Madrid takes narrow lead in last-16

Aston Villa secured a 3-1 win over Club Brugge, while Arsenal produced a stunning 7-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven, virtually sealing their progression, News.Az reports.

Meanwhile, the Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid also captured the spotlight.

Real Madrid took an early lead against Atletico, with Rodrygo scoring in the third minute after a well-timed pass from Fede Valverde. Despite strong efforts from Atletico, including chances from Vinicius Jr. and a quick equalizer from Julian Alvarez, Real regained the lead in the 54th minute through Brahim Diaz's low shot.

Aston Villa's 3-1 victory in Belgium saw Leon Bailey open the scoring early, with a powerful shot in the third minute. Though Maxim De Cuyper quickly equalized, Villa's dominance was clear after Brandon Mechele’s own goal and Marco Asensio’s penalty sealed the win.

Arsenal delivered an emphatic performance in Eindhoven, starting with Jurrien Timber’s header in the 18th minute and Ethan Nwaneri’s strike just three minutes later. Mikel Merino added a third before halftime, and after PSV responded with a penalty, Arsenal exploded in the second half, adding four more goals, including a brace from Martin Odegaard and a late strike by Ricardo Calafiori.

In the day's final match, Borussia Dortmund edged Lille 1-0 with a thunderous shot from Karim Adeyemi, while Lille fought back with a late equalizer from Hakon Haraldsson in the 68th minute.