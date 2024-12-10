Yandex metrika counter

Champions League Returns: Liverpool aim to extend perfect run against Girona

  • Sports
  • Share
Champions League Returns: Liverpool aim to extend perfect run against Girona
Photo: uefa.com

Liverpool is set to extend their five-match winning streak in the UEFA Champions League with a group stage Week 6 fixture against Spanish side Girona on Tuesday.

The undefeated Reds, who have already secured their spot in the knockout phase, will look to build on their 2-0 home victory over Real Madrid last week.

Following that win, Liverpool's new head coach, Arne Slot, who took charge in July, remarked, "If we meet Real Madrid in the last 16 and then beat them, it would be a bigger statement."

Liverpool has won 16 of their last 17 Champions League group or league phase matches.

Girona, the surprise contenders in last season’s La Liga, have earned three points from five Champions League matches this season. Girona’s head coach, Michel, stated, "The challenge is there and at home, with our people, we will have to turn it around. The three games are key, and we will try to win, at least, the two at home to reach the next phase."

Champions League group phase week 6 games are as below:

Tuesday:

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Celtic

Girona vs. Liverpool

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Inter Milan

Brest vs. PSV Eindhoven

Club Brugge vs. Sporting Lisbon

Leipzig vs. Aston Villa

Salzburg vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Bayern Munich

Wednesday:

Atletico Madrid vs. Slovan Bratislava

Lille vs. Sturm Graz

AC Milan vs. Crvena Zvezda

Arsenal vs. Monaco

Benfica vs. Bologna

Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona

Feyenoord vs. Sparta Prague

Juventus vs. Manchester City

Stuttgart vs. Young Boys

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      