Champions League Returns: Liverpool aim to extend perfect run against Girona

+ ↺ − 16 px

Liverpool is set to extend their five-match winning streak in the UEFA Champions League with a group stage Week 6 fixture against Spanish side Girona on Tuesday.

The undefeated Reds, who have already secured their spot in the knockout phase, will look to build on their 2-0 home victory over Real Madrid last week.Following that win, Liverpool's new head coach, Arne Slot, who took charge in July, remarked, "If we meet Real Madrid in the last 16 and then beat them, it would be a bigger statement."Liverpool has won 16 of their last 17 Champions League group or league phase matches.Girona, the surprise contenders in last season’s La Liga, have earned three points from five Champions League matches this season. Girona’s head coach, Michel, stated, "The challenge is there and at home, with our people, we will have to turn it around. The three games are key, and we will try to win, at least, the two at home to reach the next phase."Dinamo Zagreb vs. CelticGirona vs. LiverpoolAtalanta vs. Real MadridBayer Leverkusen vs. Inter MilanBrest vs. PSV EindhovenClub Brugge vs. Sporting LisbonLeipzig vs. Aston VillaSalzburg vs. Paris Saint-GermainShakhtar Donetsk vs. Bayern MunichAtletico Madrid vs. Slovan BratislavaLille vs. Sturm GrazAC Milan vs. Crvena ZvezdaArsenal vs. MonacoBenfica vs. BolognaBorussia Dortmund vs. BarcelonaFeyenoord vs. Sparta PragueJuventus vs. Manchester CityStuttgart vs. Young Boys

News.Az