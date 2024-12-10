Champions League Returns: Liverpool aim to extend perfect run against Girona
Photo: uefa.com
Liverpool is set to extend their five-match winning streak in the UEFA Champions League with a group stage Week 6 fixture against Spanish side Girona on Tuesday.The undefeated Reds, who have already secured their spot in the knockout phase, will look to build on their 2-0 home victory over Real Madrid last week.
Following that win, Liverpool's new head coach, Arne Slot, who took charge in July, remarked, "If we meet Real Madrid in the last 16 and then beat them, it would be a bigger statement."
Liverpool has won 16 of their last 17 Champions League group or league phase matches.
Girona, the surprise contenders in last season’s La Liga, have earned three points from five Champions League matches this season. Girona’s head coach, Michel, stated, "The challenge is there and at home, with our people, we will have to turn it around. The three games are key, and we will try to win, at least, the two at home to reach the next phase."
Champions League group phase week 6 games are as below:
Tuesday:
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Celtic
Girona vs. Liverpool
Atalanta vs. Real Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Inter Milan
Brest vs. PSV Eindhoven
Club Brugge vs. Sporting Lisbon
Leipzig vs. Aston Villa
Salzburg vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Bayern Munich
Wednesday:
Atletico Madrid vs. Slovan Bratislava
Lille vs. Sturm Graz
AC Milan vs. Crvena Zvezda
Arsenal vs. Monaco
Benfica vs. Bologna
Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona
Feyenoord vs. Sparta Prague
Juventus vs. Manchester City
Stuttgart vs. Young Boys