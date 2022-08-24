Change in excise rate not to affect gasoline, diesel fuel retail prices in Azerbaijan: Tariff Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

The change in the excise rate won't affect the retail prices for motor gasoline and diesel fuel, and in general the issue of changing prices for them isn't discussed, the Secretariat of the Tariff Council told Trend.

According to the secretariat, following the Resolution No. 322 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated August 23, 2022 ‘On changing excise rates for petrochemicals and some issues related to the costs of their transportation within the country’, the excise rate for RON-92 motor gasoline has been increased from 42 to 42.5 percent, and for diesel fuel - from 18 to 18.3 percent.

News.Az