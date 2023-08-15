Charge d'Affaires of Spain in Azerbaijan summoned to MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain's Chargé d'affaires in Azerbaijan Patricia Serrano Sanchez has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry over the provocative post the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain shared on X social media platform supporting the so-called separatist regime, which had been created in the territory of Azerbaijan in the wake of the Armenia’s occupation, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's MFA.

According to the press-service of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, it was stressed during the meeting that the Spanish Ministry’s post propagating the illegal separatist regime created by Armenia in the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan is unacceptable and that such a step taken by Spain, the country fighting separatism in its own territory, is not understandable. The Spanish diplomat was informed that such a non-constructive approach is not in line with the spirit of Azerbaijan-Spain relations and is strongly condemned by Azerbaijan.

Patricia Serrano Sanchez assured that Spain supports territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and its position remained unchanged. According to her, the post was a technical error, and for this reason, it was deleted shortly after Azerbaijan expressed its concern.

The Azerbaijani side noted that respective measures must be put in place to rule out such cases down the line.

News.Az