Charges brought against Armenian ex-president's brother, he announced wanted

The Investigative Committee of Armenia reported Tuesday that charges had been brought against three persons over the illegalities found in the construction of North-South motor road, arka.am reports.

Investigators have found that one of the charged men, Lyova Sargsyan, ambassador at large, who is one of former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan's brothers, was involved in a criminal scheme used in choosing subcontractor organizations for the implementation of programs.

In particular, it has become known that in accordance with the law, a Spanish organization had to choose a subcontractor, while in fact, these processes were run by Lyova Sargsyan, who acted in collusion with the subcontractor of the program - Politransport LLC, owned by Vardanyan brothers - Suren and Gevorg.

It has also become known that Lyova Sargsyan, abusing his powers and ties with the owners of Politransport, put pressure on appropriate officials to have the company chosen as a builder in a $250-million program.

In accordance with preliminary arrangements, Sargsyan, wanting to cut a melon, demanded from the head of one of the subcontractor companies via a mediator and received 50% of the expected profit and got the money after laundering it.

The evidence obtained in the course of the preliminary investigation gives sufficient grounds for accusing Lyova Sargsyan of laundering illegally received income and abusing powers.

Sargsyan is announced wanted and a motion is filed to court for issuing a warrant for his arrest.

Suren and Gevorg Vardanyan brothers are charged with complicity in false entrepreneurship, legalization of illegal income, tax and customs evasion and abusing ties.

The investigation is underway now to identify all those involved in this criminal scheme.

