Chariot makes gas discovery onshore Morocco

Africa-focused Chariot Limited has made a natural gas discovery at its OBA-1 well on the Dartois prospect onshore Morocco, News.az reports.

The discovery resulted from a two-well drilling campaign on the Loukus Onshore license, where Chariot is the operator with a 75 percent stake, and the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) owns 25 percent.The OBA-1 well was safely and efficiently drilled, on time and on budget, to a final measured depth of 2,956 feet (901 meters) through the target reservoirs, Chariot said in a news release.A comprehensive evaluation of the well data, including wireline logs, cuttings and gas data confirmed the presence of reservoirs over an interval of approximately 656 feet (200 meters) gross thickness, corresponding to the pre-drill targets, the company noted.Chariot said that within the reservoir, “an approximate [230 feet] 70-meter gross interval of primary interest has been identified containing elevated resistivities coincident with elevated mud gas readings, indicating potential gas pays, with no water-bearing reservoirs identified”.Chariot will conduct further post-drill analysis in preparation for well flow testing, which will determine the well productivity and the gas resource potential of the discovery. The well will now be suspended to allow future rigless flow testing operations and potential use as a producer well and the rig will then be demobilized.“We are very pleased to report the successful drilling of the OBA-1 well at the Dartois prospect which now concludes Chariot’s first onshore drilling campaign in Morocco and brings with it positive result for the potential of the Dartois area,” Duncan Wallace, Technical Director of Chariot, said.“We will now integrate the comprehensive data we have obtained from both the RZK-1 and OBA-1 wells with recently reprocessed 3D seismic data to understand the resource potential of the Dartois area, to confirm the optimal future work program on the discovery and the impact on wider prospectivity across the Loukos licence. Our two first wells have both been successful in confirming our geological model for reservoir distribution and the presence of gas which bodes well for future exploration activity,” Wallace continued.“I would like to thank both our operational team, who once again have shown that they can drill safe, efficient and successful wells, and ONHYM for their ongoing support and partnership. Our focus on the Loukos licence is to get any commercial discoveries to first gas as quickly as possible,” he added.Wallace further shared that the company is planning an offshore drilling campaign in Morocco's Anchois gas field in the third quarter with Energean. Chariot is targeting to increase the development to over one trillion cubic feet.United Kingdom-based Chariot describes itself as an Africa-focused transitional energy group with business streams in transitional gas, transitional power, and green hydrogen.Chariot Transitional Gas is focused on high-value, low-risk gas development projects in Morocco, a fast-growing emerging economy, with a clear route to early monetization, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.Chariot Transitional Power is focused on providing competitive, sustainable and reliable energy and water solutions across the continent through building, generating and trading renewable power.Chariot Green Hydrogen is partnering with TEH2 and the Government of Mauritania on the potential development of a 10-gigawatt green hydrogen project, Project Nour in Mauritania.

News.Az