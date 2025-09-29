ChatGPT adoption surges in Azerbaijan and Central Asia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The use of ChatGPT is rising rapidly in Azerbaijan and the surrounding region, as people increasingly view artificial intelligence as a tool to gain a competitive edge, said Zack Kass, an adviser to OpenAI and former head of one of its departments, at an event in Baku.

Kass highlighted three key trends shaping the AI landscape, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The first trend is the rapid decline in “inference costs,” or the costs of running AI models. “Just as developing countries advanced quickly thanks to affordable Internet, the falling costs of operating AI models are driving rapid growth in ChatGPT usage across Africa, Central Asia, and India,” he explained.

The second trend is the improvement of AI model capabilities in low-resource languages. Kass noted that GPT-5 performs strongly in Central Asian languages, including Azerbaijani, making global adoption of these models easier.

The third trend is the significant investment in chips and data centers across the Middle East and Central Asia. These investments, he said, are expected to provide a substantial boost to regional economies.

Kass emphasized that while the first two trends mainly create opportunities for individuals and young users, the third trend targets the economy as a whole.

News.Az