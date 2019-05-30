Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 to win Europa League final in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

UEFA Europa League Final 2018 season was held at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Two London teams, Chelsea and Arsenal, met in a very interesting "English" match.

The match ended in victory for the “blue” with a big score - 4:1. Olivier Giroud, Chelsea's French forward scored on the 49th minute. The second goal of Maurizio Sarri's team was scored by Pedro on 60-th minute of the match. Five minutes later Eden Azar scored a penalty kick.

At the 69th minute of the match, Ivobi gave hope to the fans of Arsenal, but this hope was destroyed by Belgian striker of Chelsea Azar - 4:1.

This victory is the second one for Chelsea in this tournament. Maurizio Sarri’s players earlier won the 2012–2013 Europa League final in Amsterdam.

News.Az

