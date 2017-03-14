Chief of Azerbaijani General Staff departs for Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The high-ranking military officials will exchange views on issues of military cooperation within the CIS.

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov has left for Moscow to attend a regular meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of CIS member states to be held on March 15.

A conference, entitled “Military aspects of countering terrorism based on experience gained in military operations conducted in Syria”, will be held as part of the meeting.

