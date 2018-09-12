Chief of Azerbaijan`s State Migration Service meets MOBILAZE coordinator

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sides discussed implementation of the Project and focused on a new reintegration project, AzerTag reports.

Vusal Huseynov, Chief of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Ms. Violeta Wagner, coordinator of the MOBILAZE Project (Support to the Implementation of the Mobility Partnership with Azerbaijan) financed by the European Union.

The chief of the Service gave detailed information on MOBILAZE Project and new suggestions, commented the activities of the State Migration Service, the work of the Service in compliance with the current requirements as well as attracting foreign investment to Azerbaijan.

The goal of the project is to support the implementation of the Mobility Partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan with a specific focus on strengthening the capacity of the government to develop and implement the national migration policy.

Coordinator of the MOBILAZE Project highlighted the future activities to be realized within the Project.

As known, ICMPD was tasked by the European Commission to implement the 36-months project to support the fulfilment of the objectives set in the Mobility Partnership between the EU Member States and Azerbaijan signed in 2013. The project was developed in close cooperation with national institutions of Azerbaijan and has the following components: building of analytical capacities for informed migration policy making, legal migration from and to Azerbaijan, document security, improvement of the asylum decision making procedure, as well as return and reintegration.

