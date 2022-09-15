Chiefs of the General Staff of Azerbaijan and Türkiye had a telephone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 15, a telephone conversation took place between the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Yashar Guler, the ministry of Defence told APA.

Colonel General K. Valiyev informed his colleague about the combat confrontation that occurred as a result of a large-scale provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border and the decisive retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

In his turn, Army General Y. Guler expressed condolences regarding Azerbaijani servicemen, who became Shehids (Martyrs) during the suppression of the Armenian armed forces’ provocation, and wished recovery to the wounded. He emphasized that today, Türkiye, as always, stands by Azerbaijan.

News.Az