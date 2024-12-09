Chiefs triumph over Chargers, extend record NFL streak

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the leadership of Andy Reid and with Patrick Mahomes as quarterback, the Kansas City Chiefs continue to achieve remarkable results. The team recorded their 15th consecutive victory in one-score games, setting a new NFL record. This time, the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated, falling 19-17, News.az reports, citing Yahoo Sports .

The game ended dramatically as Matthew Wright nailed a 31-yard field goal on the final play, bouncing off the upright and through. It was yet another example of how the Chiefs always find a way to win.This victory clinched the team’s ninth consecutive AFC West title and solidified their position as the top seed in the conference, maintaining a two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers.The Los Angeles Chargers faced significant challenges. The absence of key players — running back J.K. Dobbins and receiver Ladd McConkey — severely impacted their offense. Additionally, quarterback Justin Herbert temporarily left the game after a hard hit. By halftime, the Chargers had failed to score any points.However, the second half saw a shift in momentum. Gus Edwards scored a touchdown to put the Chargers on the board, and shortly after, Herbert connected with Quentin Johnston for another touchdown, giving Los Angeles a 14-13 lead.Despite the Chargers’ strong performance, the Chiefs once again proved their mastery in crucial moments. Patrick Mahomes made an extraordinary pass to Xavier Worthy on third down and later found Travis Kelce for a critical gain. With no timeouts left, the Chargers could only watch as their hopes slipped away.While the Chiefs may not dominate entire games, they excel when it matters most. Their record of 15 straight one-score victories demonstrates not just talent but also an unparalleled will to win, making them a force to be reckoned with in the NFL.

