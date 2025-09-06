Chiefs’ Xavier worthy exits season opener after collision with Travis Kelce

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered an early setback in their 2025 NFL season opener in São Paulo, Brazil, as wide receiver Xavier Worthy left the game with a shoulder injury after colliding with teammate Travis Kelce on the third play.

Worthy was in visible pain and did not return. While the Chiefs did not confirm the exact injury, trainers were seen working on his shoulder, with speculation of a possible dislocation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The second-year receiver was expected to play a key role for Patrick Mahomes, especially with Rashee Rice serving a six-game suspension. Worthy had a strong rookie season with 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns, and he led the Chiefs in receiving yards during last year’s playoffs.

Kansas City struggled offensively after his exit, trailing the Los Angeles Chargers 10-6 at halftime. The Chiefs will hope for Worthy’s quick recovery ahead of next week’s Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium.

News.Az