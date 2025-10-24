China among top markets for Ethiopian coffee

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has become the fourth-largest importer of Ethiopian coffee, rising from seventh place two years ago, according to Shafi Umer, deputy director general of the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority.

In the first quarter of Ethiopia’s current fiscal year, which began on July 8, the country exported approximately 9,470 tonnes of coffee to China, generating $65.49 million in revenue, Umer said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

“The revenue earned from coffee exports to China during the first three months of the current fiscal year saw nearly a seven-fold increase compared to the same period last year,” Umer said.

The surge in exports is attributed to shipments of organic coffee and improved delivery services, meeting growing demand from Chinese consumers for high-quality coffee.

Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Belgium remained the top destinations for Ethiopian coffee exports during the first three months, while China, the United States, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Italy, and Russia followed as the next largest markets, according to Ethiopian authorities.

