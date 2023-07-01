News.az
News
Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
Tag:
Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
President Aliyev holds joint dinner with Pakistani prime minister
07 Nov 2025-20:51
President Aliyev holds talks with Pakistani PM in limited format
07 Nov 2025-20:04
Pakistan's Lahore named ECO's Ecotourism Capital for 2027
04 Jul 2025-14:59
Pakistani PM makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev
09 Apr 2024-16:40
Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations are the relations between the brothers - President Ilham Aliyev
15 Jun 2023-09:46
President Ilham Aliyev holds expanded meeting with Pakistani PM
15 Jun 2023-08:21
Azerbaijani President and Pakistani PM hold one-on-one meeting
15 Jun 2023-08:00
Official welcome ceremony held for Pakistani PM in Azerbaijan
15 Jun 2023-07:45
Pakistani PM visits tomb of Azerbaijan’s Great Leader Heydar Aliyev
15 Jun 2023-07:10
