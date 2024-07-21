China and Saudi Arabia invest $3 billion in solar panels: What does this mean for Azerbaijan?

By Faiq Mahmudov



Two Chinese solar panel manufacturers, TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy Technology and Jinko Solar, in collaboration with Saudi investors, have announced their intention to invest approximately $3 billion in the construction of solar panel manufacturing facilities in Saudi Arabia. These investments aim to develop renewable energy in the region and strengthen economic ties between China and Saudi Arabia.

TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy Technology will establish a joint venture (JV) with a division of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund (Public Investment Fund, PIF) and the Saudi company Vision Industries. The joint investments will amount to approximately $2.08 billion, with TCL Zhonghuan and PIF each holding 40%, and Vision Industries holding 20%. Meanwhile, Jinko Solar plans to launch its JV with the same Saudi companies, investing $983.8 million with a similar share distribution.In May 2024, the administration of US President Joe Biden announced new measures to strengthen American solar panel manufacturing and protect businesses from unfair Chinese trade practices. The White House plans to revoke duty-free import of bifacial solar modules and maintain tariffs on solar panels from Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Malaysia.The investments by Chinese companies in Saudi Arabia will not only strengthen economic ties between the two countries but also contribute to the development of a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future. Joint renewable energy projects will create new jobs, develop infrastructure, and reduce carbon footprints.For insights into the key factors driving Chinese and Saudi companies to invest $3 billion in solar panel manufacturing, as well as the economic and environmental benefits of this cooperation,Malikov also commented on whether similar renewable energy investment projects between China, Saudi Arabia, and Azerbaijan are being considered and what steps are being taken to strengthen bilateral cooperation in this area. He discussed how these investments could impact the global solar panel market and what opportunities they present for other countries, including Azerbaijan, in terms of developing their manufacturing capacities and technologies.Malikov noted that the $3 billion investments aim to create 12 gigawatts of solar panel production. For Chinese manufacturers, this is a modest volume for the global market, as several companies in China already produce 10 to 20 gigawatts of solar panels annually.Azerbaijan is also actively cooperating with China and Saudi Arabia in the field of renewable energy. Companies from these countries have signed memorandums with the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, committing to developing solar and wind energy in the country.The memorandums signed by Chinese companies with the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan include the installation of large onshore and offshore wind and solar power plants. The implementation of these projects will strengthen the development of the renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan, creating significant investment prospects and improving the overall state of the energy sector.Malikov noted that globally, between 150 and 200 gigawatts of solar panels are produced annually, and solar power plants are being built accordingly: “The number of solar power plants being built in Azerbaijan is a very small share globally. Nevertheless, having such investments in Azerbaijan creates significant prospects. Firstly, it positions Azerbaijan's market on the global stage, demonstrating that there are investment opportunities in the renewable energy sector here. Undoubtedly, this creates opportunities for other countries and companies to invest in Azerbaijan, participate in tenders held by our government, and so on. Hearing about such developments, other companies also come and participate in the Azerbaijani market. This fosters competitiveness, facilitates the introduction of new technologies in Azerbaijan, and creates conditions for new companies to establish themselves here. This also, of course, provides opportunities to improve the overall state of our energy sector and economic indicators.”As a second important factor, the energy expert noted that Azerbaijan's energy system is being modernized in such a way that experience, knowledge, and opportunities for integrating new technologies and capacities into our energy system are created: “Through these projects, significant analyses have been conducted, both assessing the overall energy system of Azerbaijan and its modernization efforts. International experts and companies have prepared and presented significant proposals for Azerbaijan. Investing in these projects in Azerbaijan stimulates the development of new solar and wind power plants and contributes to the modernization of our overall energy system. On the other hand, considering that in the future the capacities of renewable energy sources will expand from the current 200, 300, 400, or 500 megawatts to 1,000 and 2,000 megawatts, the modernization, strengthening, and improvement of Azerbaijan's energy network are already underway. I believe this opportunity creates conditions to make Azerbaijan's energy system more sustainable and robust, as well as to realize our export potential in the future.”China's investments in global solar energy are an important part of the country's strategy to expand its influence in the renewable energy sector and meet global energy needs. Cooperation with Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan in this area creates conditions for sustainable development and modernization of these countries' energy systems, opening up new opportunities for other states and companies.P.S. The interest in renewable energy from leading global players such as China and Saudi Arabia not only highlights the importance of sustainable development but also opens the door for other countries, including Azerbaijan, to participate in global initiatives. These investments represent a significant step towards creating a cleaner and more sustainable energy system, which has far-reaching implications for both the economy and the environment.Participation of countries like Azerbaijan in global renewable energy projects not only strengthens their own energy systems but also allows the integration of advanced technologies and expertise from international partners. This contributes to the creation of new jobs, improvement of infrastructure, and development of local production.Moreover, the successful implementation of such projects can serve as an example for other states, demonstrating that investments in renewable energy are not only environmentally but also economically beneficial. Azerbaijan, with its significant potential in solar and wind energy, can become a key player in the global renewable energy market, attracting more and more international partners and investors.Attention to such projects and their successful implementation serve as an important example for other states striving for a sustainable future. This once again emphasizes that the transition to renewable energy sources is not only a necessity but also an opportunity for significant economic growth and improvement in the quality of life of the population.

News.Az