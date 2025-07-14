China and Serbia to hold first-ever joint military training this month

+ ↺ − 16 px

China and Serbia will conduct their first joint military training exercise, Peace Guardian 2025, later this month in Hebei Province, northern China, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense announced on Monday.

According to ministry spokesperson Senior Colonel Jiang Bin, the exercise will involve special operations troops from both countries and is scheduled for the second half of July, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“This will be the first joint training between Chinese and Serbian militaries,” Jiang said, adding that the exercise aims to enhance the combat readiness of both sides and deepen bilateral military cooperation.

The training comes amid growing defense ties between China and Serbia and reflects a broader effort by both nations to strengthen strategic partnerships in the security and defense sectors.

News.Az