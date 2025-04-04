China and UK oppose U.S. 'reciprocal tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chinese Embassy in the United States and Chinese Ambassador to the UK, Zheng Zeguang, both strongly rejected the U.S. "reciprocal tariffs" on Thursday.

Noting the U.S. announced tariff hikes on imports from many countries, including China, under the pretext of reciprocity, the Chinese Embassy in the U.S. pointed out in a statement that the move gravely violates World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"The U.S. claims that it has suffered losses in international trade and is using so-called reciprocity as a justification to raise tariffs on all its trading partners. This approach disregards the balance of interests achieved through years of multilateral trade negotiations and ignores the fact that the U.S. has long reaped substantial benefits from international trade," the statement read.

The embassy noted that the U.S. approach is a typical act of unilateral bullying.

It urged the U.S. to stop doing the wrong thing and resolve trade differences with China and other countries through consultation with equality, respect and mutual benefit.

Using tariffs as a weapon seriously violates WTO rules, severely undermines the multilateral trading system and causes great harm to the interests of all parties, Chinese Ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang said when attending a ceremony celebrating China's issuance of its first RMB-denominated sovereign green bond in London.

"Under the current circumstances, the international community should work more closely to reject the U.S. unilateral, protectionist and trade bullying practices and keep the global trading system stable," he said.

Zheng also said that China is firmly against the U.S. planned tariff hikes on China and will take resolute countermeasures to defend its interests.

News.Az