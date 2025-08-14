China backs Thailand-Cambodia reconciliation in border dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has expressed support for Thailand and Cambodia in resolving their ongoing border dispute, offering assistance based on the wishes of both countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Speaking on Thursday, Wang emphasized Beijing’s encouragement of strengthened dialogue and rebuilding of mutual trust between the Southeast Asian neighbors, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The remarks came during the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Yunnan province, where Wang met with his regional counterparts to discuss cooperation and conflict resolution.

News.Az