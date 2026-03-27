China boycotts top AI conference over US sanction rules

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China’s leading science and technology federation has announced a boycott of one of the world’s top artificial intelligence conferences, escalating tensions in the global AI research community.

The China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) said it will stop supporting participation in NeurIPS, after the conference introduced new submission rules excluding entities under US sanctions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

NeurIPS, short for the Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems, recently updated its policy to comply with US regulations. The change effectively blocks organizations such as Huawei and SMIC from submitting research papers.

The decision has triggered strong criticism in China, which is locked in a growing technological rivalry with the United States over advanced AI development.

CAST said it would redirect researchers toward domestic conferences or international events that it considers more inclusive, and will no longer recognise NeurIPS papers for some of its funding evaluations, although their academic impact may still be acknowledged.

NeurIPS is one of the most influential global AI forums, bringing together researchers, companies and academic institutions to share breakthroughs and recruit talent in machine learning and neural networks.

The boycott highlights how geopolitical tensions are increasingly shaping scientific collaboration, with both Washington and Beijing tightening restrictions on research access, funding, and technology exchange in the race for AI leadership.

News.Az